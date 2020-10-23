Reno County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspects from morning burglary

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department shared a post with a video from a local marina convenience store and retail space of a burglary that occurred overnight.

Surveillance video taken from O’Brien’s Marina at Cheney Lake shows the business being burglarized by a man and a female accomplice between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday.

The footage shows a male, age unknown, rushing to the sales counter after gaining access to the store and attempting to smash open multiple cash drawers by repeatedly throwing them to the ground.

The man is seen stuffing the cash into his pockets before continuing to rip through the store for more items to steal.

In another clip uploaded to the O’Brien’s Marina Facebook, the man is seen running to the entrance of the store with a box of unknown contents and throwing it outside for an accomplice. The accomplice struggles to pick up the box before moving it to an area off camera.

The store owner said on social media “Our store was destructively broken into and robbed. We are thankful for the Reno County Sheriff’s department, who have been diligently working with us all morning to identify the people involved in this theft.”

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact us at 620-694-2735 or call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666 or the Reno County Sheriff’s Department at (620) 694-2735 or call us at (316) 570-4136.

LATEST STORIES: