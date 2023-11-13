RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer impersonating one of their deputies.

According to the RCSO, they have received reports of a “Deputry Cunningham” calling people to tell them they have warrants that they need taken care of, etc.

The RCSO wants to remind the public that they will not contact anyone by phone regarding a warrant.

“These are continued scam callers trying to get personal information. Please DO NOT give out any information,” said the RCSO. “Disconnect the call.”

The Federal Trade Commission has consumer advice on how to avoid and report scams. Click here.