Reno County woman arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Leticia M. Carrillo (Courtesy: Reno County Sheriff’s Office)

SYLVIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the office, 27-year-old Leticia M. Carrillo of Sylvia was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Carrillo had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old male victim on two separate occasions, both of them occurring in Reno County. The investigation stemmed from a sexting case.

She is being held in the Reno County Correction Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

