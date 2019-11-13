Reno County woman arrested for alleged child sex crimes

SYLVIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for alleged child sex crimes.
According to the office, 27-year-old Leticia M. Carrillo of Sylvia was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Carrillo had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old male victim on two separate occasions, both of them occurring in Reno County. The investigation stemmed from a sexting case.
She is being held in the Reno County Correction Facility on a $50,000 bond.
