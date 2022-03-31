TOPEKA (KSNT) — As a Topeka man accused of killing a baby during an assault made his first appearance in court Thursday, KSNT 27 News obtained new documents that share more information on what happened during the attack.

Tray’vonne Jones’ mug shot. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, appeared in court around 10:30 a.m. via Zoom before Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan. The judge listed the charges he faces, which include:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Abuse of a child

Aggravated child endangerment

Two counts of aggravated battery

Jones had no prior criminal history, according to Moylan. She told him she found probable cause to support his arrest and detention and set his bond at $1 million in case or a professional surety bond. The judge ordered no contact with the baby’s mother or minor children and set Jones’ next court date for June 29 at 9 a.m.

Jones is accused of killing a baby, Brielle Jones, while he assaulted her and the baby’s mother Wednesday morning in central Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department (TPD). While TPD has not confirmed Jones is the baby’s father, they share a last name, and a crime report obtained by KSNT 27 News indicated this was a domestic violence incident.

The crime report also shares additional details that a TPD spokesman said he could not answer questions about previously. Investigators believe Jones used a “blunt object” as a weapon and “personal force” during the assault, which resulted in him killing Brielle. The report also said Jones was sober, not being suspected of having any alcohol or drugs in his system during the assault.

Police named Jones as the arrested suspect Wednesday evening after spending hours at the crime scene in the 1400 block of Southwest Byron Street and taking multiple people to the Topeka Law Enforcement Center for questioning. TPD then named Brielle as the infant victim killed in the assault Thursday afternoon.