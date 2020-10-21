Report: Topeka officer should take de-escalation refresher

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An independent police auditor says a Topeka police officer who forcefully handcuffed a 14-year-old youth with autism did not violate any police department policies.

But the auditor, Edward Collazo, is recommending the officer take a refresher course in de-escalation training.

He said the officer might have followed policy but didn’t necessarily show good judgment during the encounter with the youth on Sept. 19.

The youth’s mother said his wrist was fractured when the officer handcuffed him. The encounter occurred after the teenager ran when the officer was trying to get him to put his dog on a leash.

