Reward climbs to $30K in search for puppy killer in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — The Parsons Police Department says the reward for information leading to the arrest of a puppy killer has grown to $30,000.

The pure-bred German Shepherd puppy belonged to a police officer and was named Ranger. The puppy was found dead in the officer’s backyard one afternoon earlier this month. The case has received national attention and generated donations toward the reward.

Ranger (Courtesy Parsons Police Department)

“This could not have been done without the support of good people,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.

“The support that has been shown to our officer is more than just humbling. It is honestly more than words can express. We just hope that we can make an arrest and put this family at ease.”

PPD is also seeking information on two other animal cruelty cases from the last year, they said. But two other suspicious events are also on their radar:

An unknown person was seen near the pen of PPD K-9 Officer Karim. Karim’s handler heard a commotion and went to investigate, but the person ran away.

In the early afternoon on Dec. 13, officers found evidence that someone had fired shots at two patrol cars parked at the PPD. No one was injured.

“I can only speculate as to what people’s motives are right now,” Spinks wrote in a news release. “It is still unknown if these three incidents are connected or just happen to be a huge coincidence. I will say this to the criminals that may think they are getting away with this, we have more friends than enemies in this community. Eventually you will be caught. We will not stop doing our job and will continue to support and defend our community. Various social media trolls who stir the anti-police sentiment in Parsons are among the list of people who we are looking at.”

Anyone with information on these incidents or other criminal activity can contact the Parsons Police Department at (620) 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at (620) 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.