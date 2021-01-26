Rice County mom of man who killed his father and shot 2 lawmen charged

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a man who killed his father and wounded two Rice County law officers has been charged in the case. Rice County Attorney Remington Dalke says Shirley Loder, of Arlington, was charged this month with suspicion of criminal distribution of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege Loder gave her son, David Madden, a weapon he used in April 2019. He shot and killed his father at their rural Rice County home. Madden also shot Rice County undersheriff Chad Murphy and Sheriff Bryant Evans before killing himself.

Madden was a convicted felon who was not legally allowed to have a gun. Loder bonded out of the Reno County jail on Friday.