RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle.

A 42-year-old man from Leonardville was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after police say he used his vehicle to push a 29-year-old female driver 30 feet off the roadway.

According to police, the man pushed the vehicle off the road and then smashed the windshield.

He was issued a bond of $4,000. Authorities said he is no longer in custody.