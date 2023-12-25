WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — River City Brewery Company posted on Facebook Sunday to thank the caller who reported suspicious activity at the business.

“To whoever called WPD to report suspicious activity at the brewery, thank you very much,” said River City Brewing Company on Facebook.

River City Brewing Company also said on Facebook that the caller interrupted what was shaping up to be quite the party.

Courtesy: River City Brewing Company)

Courtesy: River City Brewing Company)

Courtesy: River City Brewing Company)

Courtesy: River City Brewing Company)

The images River City Brewing Company posted to Facebook show the windows to a glass garage door shattered, a broken glass alcohol bottle on the floor, a cooler filled with alcohol bottles, and another alcohol bottle on the floor.

“Also, thank you Wichita Police Department for your response. The officers were great and entered a building not knowing what to expect. We are very thankful for all the good work you do. Have a very merry Christmas,” said River City Brewing Company in a separate Facebook post.