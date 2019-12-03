4 kids injured after crash stemming from robbery and police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a Best Buy robbery led to a police chase and ended in a car crash Monday night injuring four kids.

The suspect who was armed with a knife allegedly robbed a Best Buy on Rock and 21st Street.

The suspect fled the store with nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise.

He then led police on a chase across the city, coming to an end after crashing into another car at Pawnee and Hydraulic.

The driver of the car crashed into another car with six passengers inside. The passengers sustained minor injuries. That truck had two adults and four children inside.

Police said it appeared those children were not properly restrained in the truck.

The suspect also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later taken into custody.

