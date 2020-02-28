Robbery suspect tased following pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a robbery suspect was tased following a pursuit Friday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Friday after a 33-year-old man took the beer from the Kwik Shop in the 2800 block of East Douglas.

A 21-year-old employee reported to police that the man wanted to purchase beer after hours and steal cigarettes. The employee retained the cigarettes, but the man walked out of the store with the beer.

The employee followed the man outside who then threatened to throw landscape rock at her.

She provided police a description of the suspect’s car. Police found the car and attempted to stop it during a short pursuit.

The man struck a parked car in the 200 block of Holyoke. He was arrested after an officer used a taser.

Police identified the suspect as Zachary Vrana. He was booked on suspicion of robbery, battery, felony flee and elude, obstruct, driving under the influence, and other traffic charges.

