TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Kansas has set a goal that long-term care facilities (LTCFs) have at least 90% of their staff vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, only four of the LTCFs in Kansas meet that goal. The state says a dozen LTCFs have no vaccinated workers. To make it easier for families to see how nursing homes are doing, the state has created an online map and a data table.

The Kansas LTCF information will be updated each Friday by 12:30 p.m. The red dots are places that have fewer than 50% of workers vaccinated. If you click on the map, it will take you to the dashboard where you can see the names of facilities and use a search function.