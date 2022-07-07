WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two men who were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people in Sedgwick County on Saturday made their first appearance in court on Thursday.

Court documents show that 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were charged in connection with the murders.

David Baeza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Ponse (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Ponse was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Baeza was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of S Rock Road between Wichita and Derby on Saturday morning. It left a man and woman dead. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of S Rock Road around 5:15 a.m on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS transported another man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials later identified one of the deceased as Saren Negrete. The other deceased victim’s name has not yet been released.

Ponse and Baeza are currently being held on bonds of $500,000 each. They are both scheduled to be in court next on July 18.