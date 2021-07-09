Romance scams: Sedgwick County District Attorney shares warning after local victim bilked of $482k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that Kathy Heistand, 68 of Trenton, North Carolina, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, July 12 after her guilty plea to felony charges of mistreatment of an elder person and theft.
The Heistand case involves a romance scam in the Wichita area that involved a victim who lived
in the Wichita area and resulted in the loss of $482,000. As part of her plea agreement, Heistand
provided information to law enforcement on the inter-workings of the scam. The investigation
showed the bulk of the money was transferred to an off-shore account.
According to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, there is a growing trend of romance scams in the U.S. and here in the Wichita area. This comes at a time when a significant portion of the country’s population is approaching retirement age, resulting in the largest transfer of wealth in U.S. history – $30 trillion over next three decades.
A romance scam, also known as an online dating scam, is when a person is tricked into believing
they are in a romantic relationship with someone they met online. In fact, the “other half” of the
relationship is a cybercriminal using a fake identity to gain enough of the victim’s trust to ask —
or blackmail them for money. Often, the advances start on dating sites or apps. But they’ve increasingly begun on social media too.
- In 2019, nearly 20,000 victims lost around 201-million dollars in romance scams. (from
FTC)
- Total reported losses to romance scams were higher than any other scam reported
to the FTC in 2019.
- Romance scams are riskiest to people in the 55 – 64 age group. (BBB 2019 Scam
Tracker Risk Report)
- In 2019, 68% of the dollars reported lost on romance scams by older adults were sent
by wire transfer. (FTC 2019 – 2020 Protecting Older Consumers Report)
- The Midwest is most susceptible to romance scams, with the median loss per individual
amounting to $115. (BBB 2019 Scam Tracker Risk Report)