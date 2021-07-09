Romance scams: Sedgwick County District Attorney shares warning after local victim bilked of $482k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that Kathy Heistand, 68 of Trenton, North Carolina, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, July 12 after her guilty plea to felony charges of mistreatment of an elder person and theft.

The Heistand case involves a romance scam in the Wichita area that involved a victim who lived

in the Wichita area and resulted in the loss of $482,000. As part of her plea agreement, Heistand

provided information to law enforcement on the inter-workings of the scam. The investigation

showed the bulk of the money was transferred to an off-shore account.

According to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, there is a growing trend of romance scams in the U.S. and here in the Wichita area. This comes at a time when a significant portion of the country’s population is approaching retirement age, resulting in the largest transfer of wealth in U.S. history – $30 trillion over next three decades.

A romance scam, also known as an online dating scam, is when a person is tricked into believing

they are in a romantic relationship with someone they met online. In fact, the “other half” of the

relationship is a cybercriminal using a fake identity to gain enough of the victim’s trust to ask —

or blackmail them for money. Often, the advances start on dating sites or apps. But they’ve increasingly begun on social media too.