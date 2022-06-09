ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in north-central Kansas has found a man guilty in the death of Charity Northrop in 2020.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that after a seven-day trial, the jury convicted Thomas Wojtczuk, 41, of second-degree intentional murder.

Northrop was murdered on April 8, 2020, in Woodston. The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the case and arrested Wojtczuk. A court document said it appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Last October, Wojtczuk pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the murder charge.

Sentencing for the murder conviction is pending.