ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Rooks County man to nearly 24 years in prison for a 2020 murder.

In June, a jury in north-central Kansas found Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, of Woodston, guilty in the death of Charity Northrop. The verdict followed a seven-day trial.

Northrop was murdered on April 8, 2020, in Woodston. The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the case and arrested Wojtczuk. A court document said it appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Late Tuesday, Judge Thomas Drees sentenced Wojtczuk to 285 months (23 years and 9 months) for one count of second-degree intentional murder. The judge also sentenced him to eight months for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

After his release, Wojtczuk will have to serve three years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.