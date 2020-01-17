Runaway Missouri teen found in Wichita, two men arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are in custody for their alleged roles in the exploitation of a runaway Missouri teen found in Wichita.

On Thursday, WPD Exploited and Missing Children investigators received information from the FBI Wichita Office, of a 14-year-old girl runaway being in Wichita.

EMCU investigators began investigating the case and located the girl at a residence in the 2700 block of North Amidon.

The investigation revealed, the girl was picked up by 19-year-old Kyle Ellery of Wichita, in Missouri and brought back for purposes of inappropriate relations.

Kyle Ellery – Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Devin Miller – Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Suspects Kyle Ellery (L) and Devin Miller (R) are in police custody for their alleged roles in the exploitation of a runaway Missouri teen found in Wichita.

Ellery was located at a residence in the 2300 block of North Sommerset and was arrested without incident on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct, and aggravated interference with parental custody.

The WPD has also arrested 20-year-old Devin Miller, of Wichita, on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Miller was also located at the Amidon residence where the girl was found and arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented for formal charging.

LATEST STORIES: