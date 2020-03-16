Rural Arkansas City man arrested on drugs, weapon charges

Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5
1  of  62
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

Rural Arkansas City man arrested on drugs, weapon charges

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_1519939809482.jpg

file photo

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a rural Arkansas City man Sunday on suspicion of drugs and weapon charges after a routine traffic stop.

Zachary Michael Brake, 30, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of criminal use of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $3,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. He has since posted bond and been released from custody.

Officers on Sunday stopped a blue passenger car for driving on the left-hand side of the roadway. Upon contacting the driver of the vehicle, Brake, they immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, a baggy containing green vegetation, and two storage containers with green residue. All of these items were taken as evidence.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories