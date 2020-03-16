Rural Arkansas City man arrested on drugs, weapon charges

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a rural Arkansas City man Sunday on suspicion of drugs and weapon charges after a routine traffic stop.

Zachary Michael Brake, 30, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of criminal use of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $3,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. He has since posted bond and been released from custody.

Officers on Sunday stopped a blue passenger car for driving on the left-hand side of the roadway. Upon contacting the driver of the vehicle, Brake, they immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, a baggy containing green vegetation, and two storage containers with green residue. All of these items were taken as evidence.



