Rural Leavenworth man arrested in brother’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Leavenworth officials say a 25-year-old man is in custody after his young brother was shot to death over the weekend. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said officers went to a home just outside Leavenworth city limits Saturday night.

They found a 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s brother was arrested.

He is being held in the Leavenworth County Jail.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said Tuesday he is waiting for investigators’ reports before determining charges.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

