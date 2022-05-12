BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Russell County man is in jail after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase in Barton and Rush counties. And they say it is not the first time he has fled.

According to the Barton County sheriff, on Wednesday morning, a detective recognized a car and driver that had fled from two other area law enforcement agencies. He said the driver was also wanted for outstanding warrants.

The 2002 Honda Civic was near the intersection of Northwest 50th Road and Northwest 10th Avenue, about four miles north of Great Bend. The car was headed north. The detective tried to pull the vehicle over, and that’s when the chase started.

Trenton Berens (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff)

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the chase went for 37 miles, mostly in rural areas of Barton County and Rush County, reaching speeds over 120 miles an hour. Other officers joined the chase.

The car blew a tire during the last few miles but kept going. Finally, it went into a pasture several miles northwest of Bison. Bellendir said the driver got out of the car and tried to run off, but officers caught him.

The sheriff said the officers found the man had methamphetamine.

Deputies booked Trenton Berens, 30, into jail for Barton County and Reno County warrants. He was also booked on suspicion of interference with law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.

Bellendir said the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s office and the Hoisington Police Department assisted with the case.