WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who was arrested following a shooting that hospitalized and later killed another man has been charged by a judge.

Shane Slack, 47, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Slack is charged with the murder of Cecil Aldridge, 45, of Russell. Police say on Monday, Jan. 9, around 2:30 p.m., a call was made to 911 reporting a shooting in the 1300 block of N Fossil St in Russell.

When officers arrived, they found Aldridge suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and later flown to a Wichita hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

During the investigation, Slack was developed as a suspect. He fled the scene in a black pickup truck and was found a day later and apprehended without incident.

Slack will be in court at a later date. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is also investigating.