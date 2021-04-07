Russell man sentenced to nearly 20 years for second-degree murder, child abuse

Crime

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:
image%5b1%5d_1542331910674.png

Jody Fox (Courtesy: Russell County Jail)

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A 29-year-old Russell man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder and abuse of a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release on Wednesday.

Jody Steven Fox was sentenced in Russell County District Court. Fox pleaded no contest to the death of a 14-month-old Gabriel Usoro in 2017. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder and 34 months for child abuse to be served consecutively. Fox was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

Fox was in a relationship with the Usoro’s mother at the time of the boy’s death. 

The mother of the child, Brandi Niehoff, entered a no-contest plea in December 2020 to aggravated child endangerment and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories