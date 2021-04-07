Russell man sentenced to nearly 20 years for second-degree murder, child abuse

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A 29-year-old Russell man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder and abuse of a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release on Wednesday.

Jody Steven Fox was sentenced in Russell County District Court. Fox pleaded no contest to the death of a 14-month-old Gabriel Usoro in 2017. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder and 34 months for child abuse to be served consecutively. Fox was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

Fox was in a relationship with the Usoro’s mother at the time of the boy’s death.

The mother of the child, Brandi Niehoff, entered a no-contest plea in December 2020 to aggravated child endangerment and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.