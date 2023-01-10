WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Russell Police Department (RPD) has apprehended a man who is suspected of shooting a 45-year-old man on Monday.

The suspect, a 47-year-old male, was apprehended without incident on Tuesday, according to police.

The apprehension comes after dispatchers received a call of a shooting on Monday in the 1300 block of N. Fossil St. in Russell.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later flown to a Wichita trauma center. As of Monday, RPD said the man remains in critical condition.

The City of Russell said the suspect fled the scene in a pickup and was “considered armed and dangerous.” An investigation is ongoing.