RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell Police Department asked the public to avoid a specific area following a standoff Monday.

The request came as police worked a standoff between West 15th Street and West 17th Street and North Grant Street and North Brooks Street.

Shortly after 10 a.m., two Russell officers went to the 300 block of W. 16th St. to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Upon arrival, the officers addressed a woman who advised the officers that the wanted man was inside and armed.

Officers immediately recovered a gun and a bag of ammo from inside the front door before making announcements for the man to surrender. The man then stated that he was “not going to jail today.” The officers and the woman quickly retreated from the home to safety.

RPD then requested more officers to assist. Officers at the scene continued to make announcements and call the man’s cell phone but were unsuccessful. The woman then revealed that the man was armed with at least one more gun.

Based on the man’s criminal history, felony warrant arrest, and the information provided by the woman, Russell police requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team. They responded to the situation alongside the Kansas Beaurau of Investigation’s High-Risk Warrant Team.

According to a press release sent out by RPD, “after several hours of negotiations, the subject exited the residence and was taken into custody at 6:10 p.m.”