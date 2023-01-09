RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Russell Police Department (RPD) is looking for an alleged shooting suspect who is said to be “armed and dangerous.”

According to the RPD, Russell County 911 Communications received a call at 2:28 p.m. Monday for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Fossil St.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a Wichita trauma center. According to the RPD, the man remains in critical condition.

An investigation was initiated, and a suspect was developed.

The City of Russell says the suspect is 47-year-old Shane Daniel Slack. He fled from the scene in a black single-cab 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Kansas license plate 725 RMV.

Slack is described as a blue-eyed white man who is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

According to the RPD, Slack was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a leather “black-style” vest.

“Slack is considered armed and dangerous,” the RPD says. “If you see him, please call 911, and do not approach.”

If you have any information about this case, the RPD asks you to please contact Senior Police Officer Trevor Musgrove or Police Officer Scott McAdoo.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.