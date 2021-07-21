Salina Area United Way van damaged by vandals and thieves

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Area United Way Community Action Mobile Outreach van was vandalized again.

According to the KSAL, first thieves stole the catalytic converter and damaged wiring that amounted to $1,200 in repairs. This week someone bashed the front window causing more than $500 worth of damage.

The van is parked in the lot next to the non-profit, at 113 N. Seventh Street, Suite 201.

Staff and volunteers rely on the CAMO vehicle to get books to eight summer meals sites. Last summer, volunteers and staff used the CAMO vehicle to distribute 2,030 books to children.

A fund has been set up at the Salina Area United Way to help repair the Community Action Mobile Outreach, CAMO, Van. All donations to this fund will go toward paying for the vandalized vehicle. If you would like to help out, please send a check to Salina Area United Way, 113 N 7th, Suite 201. Please write CAMO Van in the memo line of your check donation. Questions, call 785-827-1312.