Salina chase and crash lead to arrest of suspects in Newton armed robbery

A vehicle being chased by the Kansas Highway Patrol crashed in Salina. (Photo courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Suspects in a Newton armed robbery are in custody after troopers chased the suspects’ vehicle and it crashed in Salina, Newton police say.

The Newton Police Department says two men with guns robbed the EZ Trip convenience store, 100 South Main, at 5:45 Tuesday morning.

At least one of the robbers fired several shots in the store. The store clerk was not hurt. The robbers got some cash and fled in a vehicle.

Newton police officers looked at surveillance video to get the vehicle’s description and tag number. They sent the information to other law enforcement agencies.

Around 6:45 a.m., Kansas Highway Patrol troopers in Salina saw the vehicle and started to chase it.

The vehicle crashed on Magnolia Road, just north of Salina South High School. Two people were arrested at the crash scene. Troopers say a third person ran but was caught.

Troopers and police continue their investigation.

Thank you to those involved.

Suspects are being booked into county jail with pending charges. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/N4CMsUJJIg — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 4, 2020

LATEST STORIES: