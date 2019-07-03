Salina homeowner finds burglar yelling for help after becoming stuck on inversion table

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina homeowner was awoken by a stuck burglar in his basement.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Stimmel Road.

According to KSAL, the homeowner heard a voice of someone calling for help from his basement.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said the burglar strapped himself onto an inversion table and began yelling for help when he could not get out.

The homeowner reportedly asked the burglar why he was in the basement, and he replied, “They told me to come here.”

Jamey Sanders was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked for possible drug use and was then booked into the Saline County Jail.

Sanders was arrested for aggravated burglary after allegedly taking a container of cranberry juice while in the man’s home.