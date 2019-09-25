Salina man accused of child sex crimes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing children.

Capt. Paul Forrester told KSAL News that the case began back in August involving two young girls. The mother of the girls reported that there was possible sexual abuse from the girls’ babysitter.

Police began an investigation into 23-year-old Sebastian Ames of Salina. Ames allegedly lived with the two girls’ father from June to August and would babysit the two while dad was working. The mother was out of town during that time span.

Ames is was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

