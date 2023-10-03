SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Salina accused of shooting at goose hunters earlier this year has been sentenced to probation.

According to court documents, John Coffman was sentenced to five days of sanction, two days in the Saline County jail, followed by three days of electric monitoring before 12 months of probation.

In July, Coffman pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault. As a part of his plea agreement, four other charges were dropped.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Coffman reportedly shot at three goose hunters with a 9mm handgun that he believed shot at him.

Deputies say that after this incident, Coffman drove to a neighbor’s house in the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road to confront the female owner, who had given permission to the group to hunt on the property.

The Saline County Sherriff’s Office reports that Coffman went into a rant with his gun in his pocket. During this time, he reportedly asked the owner, “Do you want to get shot?”

Deputies say that alcohol was involved in the incident.

He was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.