Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
Salina man accused of threatening President Trump on Facebook

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man is facing federal charges after he allegedly posted an online threat this week against President Donald Trump.

Authorities say Aaron McDowell posted the following on his Facebook page Tuesday: “I’m going to kill Trump in the white house tomorrow at 7 p.m.” He later promised that “You’ll see it on the news.”

A Secret Service agent reportedly interviewed McDowell at his home on Wednesday.

A district court judge hit the Salina man with a single count of threatening the president.

