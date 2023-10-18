WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 39-year-old Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after police say he chased teenagers in his car and crashed into the Ford Mustang they were in.

Police said the incident began at Lakewood Park in Salina around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Five teenagers aged 13 to 16 were in a Ford Mustang when one of them allegedly threw a cup of water beads onto his hood and windshield.

Police say the man made a U-turn in his Toyota Sequoia and chased the teens to Indian Rock Park, ramming the back end of the Ford. He then maneuvered ahead of the Mustang and crashed into the front.

The man was arrested on suspicion of five counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

One of the teenagers was cited for littering.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.