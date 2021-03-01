Salina man arrested after allegedly killing father and beating mother

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department has arrested 48-year-old Chad Eric Jones for allegedly battering his 79-year-old father, Carlton Jones.

Officers responded to a home on Mellinger Drive for a reported domestic violence call Saturday evening. Police determined that Chad Jones had allegedly beaten his father and 78-year-old mother before leaving the scene.

Chad Eric Jones (Salina County Jail photo)

EMS crews determined that Carlton Jones had life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to Salina Regional Health Center where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

Officers located Chad Jones in a vehicle near his parents’ home. He was stopped and arrested.

On Sunday afternoon, Carlton Jones died of his injuries.

Chad Jones has been booked into the Saline County Jail on alleged charges of first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and domestic battery.

Any further details reference this case will need to be provided by the Saline County Attorney’s

Office.