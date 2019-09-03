Salina man arrested after firing gun in Walmart parking lot

Breaking News
by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Mudd (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities tracked down a man who allegedly started an altercation and fired a gun in the Salina Walmart parking lot.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a melee started at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Salina Walmart.

Two men, a 65-year-old Salina man and his 28-year-old son, were both exiting Walmart when an acquaintance, 29-year-old Joshua Mudd, Salina, began an argument.

Mudd allegedly started the violence by punching the younger man in the mouth. Mudd then pulled a gun and fired one shot. No one was struck.

When police scanned the lot, they found one .380 shell casing.

Authorities tracked down Mudd at a home in Smolan. He was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal threat, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and two-counts of battery.

