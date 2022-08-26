MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Salina man on suspicion of alleged child sex crimes. The arrest happened Thursday.

According to the department, Leif Forster was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts each of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The crimes reported to have occurred in Ogden between August 2021 and May 2022, involving two young girls.

The Riley County Police Department says Forster remains in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

The department says further information will not be released due to the nature of the alleged crimes.