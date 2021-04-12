Salina man arrested for allegedly stealing a hearse

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man was arrested for allegedly stealing a hearse and leaving it at the police department prior to his arrest, KSAL reported.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 52-year-old Craig Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, criminal trespassing, and driving on an expired driver’s license.

Officers were called to Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., at 12 p.m. Sunday due to a disorderly subject. They were then notified that the suspect left the business in a Lincoln Hearse valued at $80,000.

The vehicle was later located parked on the north side of the police department off of W. Elm St. Gilbert was identified as the suspect and arrested.

The hearse has been returned to Ryan Mortuary with no damage.

