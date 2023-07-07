SOLOMON, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into Solomon High School and stole almost $1,400 of tools. Employees discovered the theft on Thursday.

A Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to a search warrant at a home in Salina. Investigators say they found the stolen tools while searching the home, but not the suspect.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who took the theft report found the suspect late Thursday afternoon and arrested him. A 51-year-old Salina man was jailed on suspicion of burglary and theft.

If you have information about any crime in Dickinson County, call the sheriff’s office. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-535-8477.