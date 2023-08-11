WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man already in jail for drug distribution has been accused in connection to the overdose death of a Salina woman.

KSAL in Salina reports investigators have tied Gregory Walburn, 33, to the death of a 33-year-old Salina woman in Sept. 2022.

Police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 1400 block of Prospect Ave. on Sept. 30, 2022. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead three days later.

An autopsy linked her death to fentanyl intoxication.

KSAL reports authorities are requesting new charges against Walburn, who has been in jail since March after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Salina Police Department seized thousands of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, two handguns and stolen property.