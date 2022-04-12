SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNW) — A Salina man has been cited for five different moving violations in western Nebraska after a two-vehicle crash took the life of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan McElroy, 36, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Nebraska Highway 2 when he struck a Ford Escape heading eastbound, driven by 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance, Nebraska.

Boness was ejected from the Escape as the vehicle rolled into the ditch. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

McElroy was extricated from the vehicle by the Alliance Fire Department and flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with serious injuries.

Following an investigation, McElroy was cited with:

Motor Vehicle Homicide

Willful Reckless Driving

Driving Under the Influence — Third Offense

Possession of an Open Alcohol Container

Driving Under Suspension

McElroy is still in the hospital with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. When he is released from the hospital, he will be placed in jail.