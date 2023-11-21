WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Saline County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated solicitation of a child.

The Saline County Attorney’s Office told KSN that Barry Fritz was found guilty of the crimes by a jury. Those were the only charges on the complaint.

Fritz’s arrest stems from an incident at a south Salina home on Nov. 24, 2021. Police said the victim was a girl under the age of 14 who was an acquaintance of Fritz’s.

Fritz is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22, 2024.