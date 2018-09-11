Salina man jailed on suspicion of child sex crimes

A Salina man is in jail on suspicion of molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Joe Granado, Jr. was taken into custody on Monday after authorities learned of allegations that linked him to indecent liberties with a child.

Police said the girl told her mother that while she had stayed at Granado's north Salina home, he allegedly showed her sexually explicit videos and then sexually assaulted her. The incidents happened on August 26 and 27.

Granado, Jr., who is a an acquaintance of the girl's family, is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated indecent liberties with a child, promoting obscenity to a minor and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

