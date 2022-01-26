Salina man sentenced, made victim get cash from ATMs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man who held another man at gunpoint and robbed him is heading to prison for more than five years. Prosecutors said Robert Shepherd, 34, forced the victim to withdraw cash from several ATMs and gas stations in September of 2020.

On Tuesday, a judge in Ottawa County sentenced Shepherd to 69 months in prison for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Since Shepherd is already serving time for previous drug and theft convictions, the judge ordered the new sentence to be served consecutively.

Shepherd’s entire sentence is now ten and a half years in prison. Plus, the judge ordered him to pay $1,276.84 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Shepherd did not commit the robbery alone. Last week, Chad Rico of Tescott was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in the case. He was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by the Kansas attorney general’s office.

