Salina Police arrest man wanted in domestic violence case

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — On March 20, Salina Police responded to the 200 block of S. College in regards to a domestic violence call.

Officers spoke to a woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence-related crimes. The suspect, Brandon Lambert, had left the area as officers arrived on the scene.

At the time, an affidavit was submitted to the Saline County Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued by the district court for Lambert for the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, Criminal Threat, Criminal Damage to Property, Violation of Protection Order, and Harassment by Telecommunication Device.

On Friday, Lambert was located at a residence in north Salina. He was taken into custody without incident.