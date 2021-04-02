Salina Police arrest man wanted in domestic violence case

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — On March 20, Salina Police responded to the 200 block of S. College in regards to a domestic violence call.

Officers spoke to a woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence-related crimes. The suspect, Brandon Lambert, had left the area as officers arrived on the scene.

At the time, an affidavit was submitted to the Saline County Attorney’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued by the district court for Lambert for the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness, Criminal Threat, Criminal Damage to Property, Violation of Protection Order, and Harassment by Telecommunication Device.

On Friday, Lambert was located at a residence in north Salina. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories