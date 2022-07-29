SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest in the murder of Nathan Thompson, a Salina man whose body was found in Ellsworth County weeks after his house was burned to the ground.

Joseph Benton Houseman, 48, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, arson, felony interference with law enforcement, and criminal desecration on Friday. He is currently being incarcerated at the Saline County Jail on unrelated charges.

Thompson was initially reported missing on June 18, five days after his mobile home in Salina was burned down. His body was then discovered over a month later, on July 23, in Ellsworth County.

An investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Salina Police Department or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here.