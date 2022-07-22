SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of a liquor store last weekend.

Brooks Liquor (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

Salina police say on July 16, officers were sent to Brooks Liquor at 1845 S. 9th St. in Salina just after 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, an employee told officers they were closing the business and were in possession of daily proceeds when a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and “some type of stocking over his face” ran into the store.

The man grabbed the proceeds from the employee, knocked the employee to the ground, and ran out of the store.

If you have any information concerning the incident or identification of the individuals involved, Crime Stoppers ask that you call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You can also make an anonymous tip online by clicking here.