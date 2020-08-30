Salina Police Department: One suspect in custody, one at large after officer-involved shooting and vehicle pursuit

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Police say a traffic stop resulted in members of law enforcement officers taking on multiple gunshots by two suspects with one officer sustaining an injury.

It happened early Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. when an officer observed a vehicle failing to stop for multiple stops signs in north Salina.

The officer activated emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled. An occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at police near Thomas Park on North Ninth Street. One round struck the pursuing officer in his foot. The vehicle pursuit left the city limits.

Two Salina police officers pursued the vehicle while other officers and deputies attempted to set up tire deflating devices on Halstead Road near I-70. Officers were fired upon by the occupants, which prevented them from setting up the tire deflating devices. Both the deputy and the officer returned fire.

The fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the area of West Crawford and Halstead Road and crashed. The occupants of the vehicle fled. One occupant, a 37-year-old male from Wichita, was located hiding in a nearby field and taken into custody. A second suspect is still at large.

The officer who was shot was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital by a Salina Fire Department EMS unit. He is presently in stable condition and it is anticipated he will make a full recovery.

The Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Kansas Highway Patrol have multiple personnel at the scene actively looking for the additional suspect who is believed armed and extremely armed dangerous.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation regarding this officer-involved shooting.

LATEST STORIES: