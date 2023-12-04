SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is warning the public of scam callers impersonating a sergeant with the department.

According to the SPD, they received two calls that were fraud attempts on Monday.

The SPD says the scammer’s caller ID said, “Salina Police.”

“The caller, a male, identified himself as Sgt Gilmore. He knew the name of the person he called and said that the person had received a subpoena and failed to appear in court. That the person called could face legal consequences. The caller made the recipients repeat their name and the date of the call. The caller knew the recipients’ addresses. When one of the recipients asked to speak to a superior officer, the caller asked why the recipient was becoming ‘angry.’ He also commented about the recipient having two traffic citations for $800. The caller attempted to direct one of the recipients to ‘Dillions’ but gave no instructions afterward. Luckily, the recipients of both of these calls hung up,” the SPD said.

The SPD says had the scam been completed, the person who received the call would have been ordered to get gift cards, like Apple Cards or Stream Cards, and tell the scammer to provide the card data.

“Please remember the police department will not be calling you and directing you to go to any store to obtain gift cards to pay a fine,” said the SPD.

A simple internet search can give the scammer all the personal information they need, according to the SPD.

The SPD says when in doubt, verify.

“If you get a call from the PD or SO, get the name and number of the caller. Then, call the admin lines of the respective agency and ask about the caller. The dispatcher will likely tell you no such officer is present or employed. These scammers can spoof caller ID data,” the SPD said.