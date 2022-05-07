SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Police say because of his past criminal behavior, 28-year-old Dalton Levi Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous.

Palmer currently has an unrelated warrant with Saline County District Court. Police say that if you find Palmer, do not approach him and immediately call law enforcement.

Salina police said in a news release that around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. College Ave. for a report of several gunshots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found multiple ammunition cases in the street, but no victims or witnesses at the scene.

Just three minutes later at 3:23 a.m., officers received a call about two gunshot victims who arrived at the emergency room at Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, who was later identified as Dylan Gorman.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead by the medical staff.