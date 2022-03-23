SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Wesley that injured a man early Wednesday.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital. He is undergoing surgery.

Police are actively investigating the crime scene and said several people are being questioned in connection.

The department said there is no danger to the public.

Police said they will release more information on the shooting soon. KSN.com will continue to follow this story.