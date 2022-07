SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating two property damage cases involving fireworks that may be related.

According to officers, sometime between July 5 and 6, someone used fireworks to destroy two park bathrooms. One toilet was damaged at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum, and another at Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward St.

KSAL reports that the total damage from both cases is listed at $1,500. There are no suspects.